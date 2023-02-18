Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,447,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

