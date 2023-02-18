Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

