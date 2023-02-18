Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases Shares of 261 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,496.38.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Booking

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,462.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,639.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,013.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

