Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases Shares of 48,226 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

