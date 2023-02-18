Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills Trading Up 2.2 %

GIS opened at $76.77 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

