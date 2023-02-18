Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Up 0.2%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The stock has a market cap of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

