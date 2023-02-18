Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CYH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 4,982,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 705,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

