Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 4,982,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Community Health Systems

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.