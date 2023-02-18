Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,942. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

