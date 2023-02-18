Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 20th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

CMP opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

