Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50.51 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $398.97 million and $50.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $54.90 or 0.00222823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00101799 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.74104434 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $37,404,093.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.