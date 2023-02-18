Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37.67 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $52.88 or 0.00214939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $384.30 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

