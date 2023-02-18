Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.81 on Friday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
