Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 253,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $453.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Computer Programs and Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.