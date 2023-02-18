Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.21

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.21 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 467 ($5.67). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 462.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 123,740 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CRE. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 570 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 400 ($4.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £769.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 430.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

