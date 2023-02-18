Conflux Price Hits $0.16 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $324.07 million and $236.81 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 172.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00404570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00092247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00658098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00550324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00173168 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14467511 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $262,725,453.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

