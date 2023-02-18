ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

