CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.85. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Stories

