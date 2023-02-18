ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.79 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $145.50 million and approximately $33.79 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00425454 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,932.35 or 0.28182837 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
