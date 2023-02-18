Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.98. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

