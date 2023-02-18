Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading Up 4.4%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

Featured Articles

