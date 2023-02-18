Contrasting Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 231.60 $18.09 million N/A N/A Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solid Power and Tailwind Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and Tailwind Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power beats Tailwind Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

