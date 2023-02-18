ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.84

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.84 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 231.80 ($2.81). ConvaTec Group shares last traded at GBX 233.60 ($2.84), with a volume of 10,999,012 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 281 ($3.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7,713.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.02.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.