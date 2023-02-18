Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Earnings Results

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 2,284,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

