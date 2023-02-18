Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Earnings Results

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion.
Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 2,284,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $23.50.
Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

