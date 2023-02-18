Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

