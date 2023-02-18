Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.11 or 0.00057452 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.04 billion and approximately $187.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00079931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00030858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001125 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

