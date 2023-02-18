Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 131.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 408,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $507.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.03 and a 200-day moving average of $500.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

