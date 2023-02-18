CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

