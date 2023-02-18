CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CRA International Trading Up 0.9 %

CRA International stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.82. 43,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,039. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $889.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.09.

Get CRA International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 11.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CRA International

CRAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.