Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

