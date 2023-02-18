Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

CRDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -160.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,855,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,585,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

