Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 805,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,799 shares of company stock worth $429,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.07. 159,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,595. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.