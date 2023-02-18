Critical Survey: Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) vs. MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suncrest Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 2.47 $26.67 million $3.27 9.02

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares 30.08% 16.49% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Suncrest Bank and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Suncrest Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

