Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $1,443,893.55 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CROX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Crocs by 419.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Crocs by 165.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Crocs by 100.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also

