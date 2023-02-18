Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

