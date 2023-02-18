Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,894. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Crocs by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.