Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Crocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 184.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also

