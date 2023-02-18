CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 39,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,595. The company has a market cap of $822.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

