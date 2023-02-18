Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Approximately 15,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 6,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.01. The stock has a market cap of £13.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

Featured Stories

