CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

