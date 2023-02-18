CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
CTI BioPharma Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 2,771,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,665. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $696.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Read More
