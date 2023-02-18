Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

