Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPIX stock remained flat at $2.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,287. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

