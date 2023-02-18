CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 135,450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.18% of CVS Health worth $219,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

