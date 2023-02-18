Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 182,936 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.