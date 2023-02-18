Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 182,936 shares.
CYCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
