Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 182,936 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.