Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday.

DJCO opened at $295.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.24. The company has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.84. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $236.01 and a 52 week high of $336.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 118.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

