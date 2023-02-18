DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $211.68 million and $3.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00005819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors."

