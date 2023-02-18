Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 688,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.38. 440,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.49 and its 200-day moving average is $365.18. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $433.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

