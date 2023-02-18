DeepOnion Trading Up 63.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $33.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00216812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00050495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00057020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,346 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

