Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 358,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,794. The company has a market cap of $427.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.26. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simeon George bought 360,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,978,287.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 916,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 586,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 271,706 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

